Town records show Fenton mayor was overpaid $12,500 in 2016

There have been some serious allegations circulating in Fenton involving the mayor and taxpayer money.

Several citizens of Fenton contacted KPLC with concerns about the mayor's pay.

A copy of Mayor Eddie Alfred's payroll records for 2016, obtained through the Town Clerk Krisi Boese, show Alfred received 17 paychecks in 2016 totaling $42,500. His salary at the time was $30,000.

When digging into the facts, we learned the 2015-2016 audit report that would contain that information was missing. So, we investigated.

KPLC contacted the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office to see its report for the year in question.



The report wasn't there, and Assistant Legislative Auditor Bradley Cryer says it is because the village never submitted their records.



Cryer says the records were due Dec. 31, 2016, and the village filed for an extension in January of this year due to a new clerk.



Fenton was denied the extension and has been placed on the non-compliance list, meaning it's currently not receiving state funding, according to Cryer.



Here's a breakdown of the Mayor Eddie Alfred's 2016 payroll report :

Dec. 31, 2015 - $2,500

Jan. 27, 2016 - $2,500

March 28, 2016 - $2,500

April 14, 2016 - $2,500

April 26, 2016 - $2,500

May 13, 2016 - $2,500

May 27, 2016 - $2,500

June 10, 2016 - $2,500

July 1, 2016 - $2,500

July 7, 2016 - $2,500

July 26, 2016 - $2,500

Aug. 10, 2016 - $2,500

Aug. 25, 2016 - $2,500

Sept. 9, 2016 - $2,500

Sept. 22, 2016 - $2,500

Oct. 26, 2016 - $2,500

Nov. 21, 2016 - $2,500

Total: $42,500

Mayor Alfred did not want to go on camera, but provided this response to the non-compliance status:

He says the village's accounting firm, Gragson, Casiday and Guillory, was given the records but had not turned them in on time. 7News reached out to the firm, but has not received a response.



Regarding the overpayment, Alfred and the Clerk Krisi Boese, hired in March of 2016, say it was an oversight and not a coverup like some have claimed.



The Mayor said he wanted to start getting paid on the 1st and the 15th of the month, splitting the monthly one-time payment in half.



Alfred says that's when the mistake happened. Instead of splitting his monthly pay, for several months, he was paid in full, twice.

Alfred says he wasn't the only one.



Councilman Larnell Dickens says he went to Boese in July of 2016 when he realized he and several other council members were overpaid that month.



“The clerk told me it was because of how the payroll was scheduled,” said Dickens.



Dickens says he noticed again in October 2016 he had been paid all he was owed for the year, so he contacted both Boese and the Mayor.

Dickens says they blamed internet issues for the mistake. He asked them to stop payments and they did.



“Don’t make excuses and say it was an accident,” said Dickens. “You don’t accidentally receive money like that. It just doesn’t happen.”

The Mayor says once he was made aware he wanted to pay the money back immediately, however, he still hasn't repaid the village. He says that was due to family health issues at that time.

Right now, Cryer says the village is discussing the timeline of when the audit will be complete.

While the mayor assures the overpay was a mistake that is being corrected, State Director of Investigative Audit Robert Harris, says Fenton is under investigation.

We will continue to follow the audit and investigation as it is completed.

