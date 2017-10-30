Arrest made after tools taken from truck

A Lake Charles man faces burglary and theft charges after tool were taken from a truck, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said that deputies begin investigating after a burglary was reported on Vermillion Drive, south of Lake Charles.

Deputies viewed video footage that showed a man opening the door to a truck at the home, then walking into the backyard.

Myers said deputies identified the man in the video surveillance as Joshua R. Langford, 26.

Langford was arrested on Oct. 23 on a $26,000 warrant, signed by Judge David Ritchie on Oct. 19.

Myers said Langford told detectives that he had gone to the home looking for tools. Langford also told detectives he had taken two bags of tools out of the truck.

He was arrested and charged with attempted simple burglary, attempted theft, and criminal trespassing. Myers said the Langford was charged with attempted theft because detectives learned that items were stolen from the truck after the warrant was issued. It will be up to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charge.

Detective Michael Conner is the lead investigator.

Langford was arrested in twice in May 2015 on burglary charges. Click HERE and HERE. He pleaded guilty to burglary that same year.

