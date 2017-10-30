Arrest made after tools taken from truck

Halloween is back and with it comes an annual - but timelessly important - safety reminder: have a plan for your beloved trick-or-treaters. "We adults are in charge of protecting our children," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Prior to your kids hitting the town for Halloween candy, CPSO advises making a plan with your children. "Send them with a group of people," Mancuso said. "Tell them to stay in that group, don't get separated." Mancuso...More >>
The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:More >>
Attorney Christian Chesson and his attorney came out fighting today as they defended against a complaint filed by the U.S. Bankruptcy trustee.More >>
A Vinton man is accused of stealing approximately $12,000 in authorized credit card charges from a family member, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.More >>
