WATCH LIVE: SPECIAL REPORT - Manafort and Gates make court appearance

By KPLC Digital Staff
Paul Manafort
NBC will hold a Special Report following a court appearance by Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, is charged with conspiracy against the U.S., money laundering and acting as an unregistered agent for a foreign company.

They both pleaded not guilty Monday.

