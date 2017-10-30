Vinton man accused of approximately $12,000 in unauthorized credit card charges

A Vinton man is accused of unauthorized credit card charges and stealing several items from a family member, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

The victim told deputies that when he had ordered a new credit, he never received it in the mail. Several weeks later, though, he noticed charges on the credit card that he had not authorized, Myers said. The victim noticed his handgun was also missing from the dresser inside his home. During the investigation, deputies learned that were approximately $12,000 of authorized charges on the victim's account between July 2017 and Oct. 2017.

Deputies questioned a family member, Randy E. Deason, 53, who said he was responsible for all the charges on the credit card and the gun, as well as some other items from the victim's home and had pawned them at a local pawn shop, Myers said. Deason was arrested and charged with theft from $5,000 to $25,000, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His $25,000 bond was set by Judge Guy Bradberry.

Detectives were able to locate the stolen gun, as well as, a pair of binoculars and a men’s ring at the pawn shop, which were then recovered and returned to the victim, Myers said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.