Two remaining suspects in U.S. 90 motel shooting in custody

Two remaining suspects wanted in connection with an Oct. 22 shooting in a motel parking lot on U.S. 90 are now in custody, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brodrick Record,19, turned himself into Glenmora Police Department while Mauricio Labrada-Hernandez, 19, turned himself into Oakdale Police Department.

Brodrick is currently waiting on extradition by Glenmora Police Department.

Hernandez was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

The three other suspects, Tammy D. Pryor, Fabien Record and Kenneth J. Sweet were arrested last week on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

