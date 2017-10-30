Two remaining suspects in U.S. 90 motel shooting in custody - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two remaining suspects in U.S. 90 motel shooting in custody

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Mauricio Labrada-Hernandez (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Mauricio Labrada-Hernandez (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Brodrick Record (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Brodrick Record (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two remaining suspects wanted in connection with an Oct. 22 shooting in a motel parking lot on U.S. 90 are now in custody, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brodrick Record,19, turned himself into Glenmora Police Department while Mauricio Labrada-Hernandez, 19, turned himself into Oakdale Police Department.

Brodrick is currently waiting on extradition by Glenmora Police Department.

Hernandez was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. 

The three other suspects, Tammy D. Pryor, Fabien Record and Kenneth J. Sweet were arrested last week on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' celebrating Halloween in Sulphur

    'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' celebrating Halloween in Sulphur

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-10-31 09:31:49 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
    Happy Halloween!  This year, the Aryca Bussell and her family are celebrating with 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' for the second year.  For the entire month of October, Bussell wakes up early to prepare her Halloween decorations with a new theme.  "Every single morning at 6 A.M. and get them ready to go," she said.  Two skeletons become the talk of the town during the 2016 Halloween season -- they pair even had their own Facebook page -- Keeping u...More >>
    Happy Halloween!  This year, the Aryca Bussell and her family are celebrating with 'Keeping up with the Skellingtons' for the second year.  For the entire month of October, Bussell wakes up early to prepare her Halloween decorations with a new theme.  "Every single morning at 6 A.M. and get them ready to go," she said.  Two skeletons become the talk of the town during the 2016 Halloween season -- they pair even had their own Facebook page -- Keeping u...More >>

  • CPSO urges importance of safety on Halloween

    CPSO urges importance of safety on Halloween

    Monday, October 30 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-10-31 02:32:56 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Halloween is back and with it comes an annual - but timelessly important - safety reminder: have a plan for your beloved trick-or-treaters. "We adults are in charge of protecting our children," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Prior to your kids hitting the town for Halloween candy, CPSO advises making a plan with your children. "Send them with a group of people," Mancuso said. "Tell them to stay in that group, don't get separated." Mancuso...

    More >>

    Halloween is back and with it comes an annual - but timelessly important - safety reminder: have a plan for your beloved trick-or-treaters. "We adults are in charge of protecting our children," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Prior to your kids hitting the town for Halloween candy, CPSO advises making a plan with your children. "Send them with a group of people," Mancuso said. "Tell them to stay in that group, don't get separated." Mancuso...

    More >>

  • SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    Monday, October 30 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-10-31 01:56:21 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly