Rise in flu cases in Cameron, vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday

Due to an increase in the number of flu cases in Cameron Parish, an additional vaccination clinic has been scheduled for Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.

The flu shot is free for those with insurance. It is $10 for those without.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cameron Parish Health Unit, at 107 Recreation Center Lane. Those getting flu shots should wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves and bring insurance, Medicaid or Medicare cards.

“Due to an elevated number of flu cases in Cameron Parish, we have scheduled a special vaccination event to make sure that everyone can get their flu shot,” said Dr. BJ Foch, regional medical director. “A flu shot is the first line of defense against the flu, which can be very serious and even deadly.”

