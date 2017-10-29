FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Say goodbye to the cold weather with a warming trend starting tonight

Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any rain. It will be a lot warmer overnight, with lows in the upper 40s. A big difference from last night when we got into the 30s and some 20s! The reason we will not be as cool tonight is because the winds have turned back out of the south. The humidity will also start to be on the rise.

As we start next week on Monday, temperatures will warm back up into the mid 70s, but we will still have sunny skies! A high-pressure center will now be moving to our east, turning the winds back to the south, hence the warmer temperatures. Humidity will also be returning, but it will still be very pleasant outside.

For Halloween on Tuesday, we should still have very nice weather with mostly sunny skies turning into partly cloudy in the afternoon, with no chance for any rain. This will be perfect for the kids to go out and go trick-or-treating! By the evening hours on Halloween, temperatures will cool to the low 70s and eventually to the 60s. With the moon getting close to the full stage, and a few passing clouds, it should make for a spooky night!

The good news about any rain, is that it will hold off until after Halloween before it arrives again. We will likely have more showers in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday, so be prepared to have an umbrella those days. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Friday is also another day with rain possible. Wednesday is more likely to see rain, while Thursday and Friday will be more isolated.

Next weekend will be very beautiful with the rain expected to hold off. There will be a few clouds that pass over, but should not bring any rain. Sunday will have less clouds than Saturday. High will be a little warmer, getting into the low 80s.

We are still waiting for our next cold front to push through and cool these temperatures back down. There is still no sign of another front coming anytime soon, and with the jet stream lifting back to the north, we should expect temperatures to remain above average.

Out in the tropics, we now have tropical storm Philippe, that formed in the southern Caribbean. It is currently located east of Florida, and poses no threat to the US. Philippe is expected to quickly weaken and fall apart in the Atlantic within the next 24 hours.

