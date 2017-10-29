Pumpkins blown sky-high to help Harvey victims

Dozens came out to the Lake Charles Gun Club on Saturday to shoot exploding pumpkins and raise money for the J.J. Watt foundation, which has helped victims of Hurricane Harvey living in Southeast Texas and Louisiana.

"We'll go through all of the pumpkins, but we have plenty of targets to shoot at when we run out," said Paul Glasco, of LegallyArmedAmerica.com. "We actually got 100 pumpkins out here."

A signed J.J. Watt football was also given away.

This is the first fundraiser the website has hosted. Glasco said he plans to host more fundraisers like the "Pumpkin Blast" in the future.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.