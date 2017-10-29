Hundreds of coats raised during 'Coats for Kids'

Hundreds of kids in the Lake Area will be warm this winter thanks to the 30th annual "Coats for Kids" coat drive. The fundraiser was held at the Crying Eagle Brewery on Saturday.

"We've probably gotten 400 coats, we'd like to get another 400 or 500," said Randy Fuerst, president of the Lake Charles Kiwanis Club. "We're raising a lot of money for the ten different charities we're representing here."

Crying Eagle gave away a complimentary beer glass for every coat donated. Live music and excellent gumbo were also available for attendees.

"This is what we do," said Fuerst. "We're trying to help kids in Lake Charles."

