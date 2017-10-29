Hundreds of coats raised during 'Coats for Kids'

Dozens came out to the Lake Charles Gun Club to shoot exploding pumpkins and raise money for the J.J. Watt foundation, which has helped victims of Hurricane Harvey living in Southeast Texas and Louisiana.More >>
Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any rain. It will be a lot warmer overnight, with lows in the upper 40s. A big difference from last night when we got into the 30s and some 20s! The reason we will not be as cool tonight is because the winds have turned back out of the south. The humidity will also start to be on the rise. As we start next week on Monday, temperatures will warm back up into the mid 70s, but we will still have sunny skies!More >>
The city of Sulphur had plenty of boudin to share and classic cars to see Saturday. Boudin Wars in Sulphur had plenty of competitors sharing their best boudin. "This boudin right here is bacon and pepper jack cheese, and it's fried in hog lard," said competitor Jeff Benoit.More >>
Hundreds of kids in the Lake Area will be warm this winter thanks to the 30th annual "Coats for Kids" coat drive. The fundraiser was held at the Crying Eagle Brewery on Saturday.More >>
The CEO the Texas Gulf Coast American Red Cross says he's quitting because he disagrees with decisions related to the organization's response to Hurricane Harvey.More >>
