TRAFFIC UPDATE: Avoid E. Prien Lake and Hwy 14 near Hwy 397 due to accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road and Hwy 14 near Hwy 397 for the next 45 minutes due to a traffic accident, as of 1:44 p.m. Sunday.

Both lanes of East Prien Lake Road are blocked at the curve, just west of Hwy 397, according to LCPD.

