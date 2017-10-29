TRAFFIC UPDATE: Avoid E. Prien Lake and Hwy 14 near Hwy 397 due to accident

Dozens came out to the Lake Charles Gun Club to shoot exploding pumpkins and raise money for the J.J. Watt foundation, which has helped victims of Hurricane Harvey living in Southeast Texas and Louisiana.More >>
The city of Sulphur had plenty of boudin to share and classic cars to see Saturday. Boudin Wars in Sulphur had plenty of competitors sharing their best boudin. "This boudin right here is bacon and pepper jack cheese, and it's fried in hog lard," said competitor Jeff Benoit.More >>
Hundreds of kids in the Lake Area will be warm this winter thanks to the 30th annual "Coats for Kids" coat drive. The fundraiser was held at the Crying Eagle Brewery on Saturday.More >>
The CEO the Texas Gulf Coast American Red Cross says he's quitting because he disagrees with decisions related to the organization's response to Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Hwy 397 due to a traffic accident. Both lanes of East Prien Lake Road are blocked just west of Hwy 397.More >>
