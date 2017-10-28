Local dentist offers free services Saturday

Some brighter and cleaner smiles were given out Saturday. Calcasieu Dental Care offered free dental services to the public Saturday morning. Residents could come out and receive a choice of either a free cleaning or extraction.More >>
Some brighter and cleaner smiles were given out Saturday. Calcasieu Dental Care offered free dental services to the public Saturday morning. Residents could come out and receive a choice of either a free cleaning or extraction.More >>
The city of Sulphur had plenty of boudin to share and classic cars to see Saturday. Boudin Wars in Sulphur had plenty of competitors sharing their best boudin. "This boudin right here is bacon and pepper jack cheese, and it's fried in hog lard," said competitor Jeff Benoit.More >>
The city of Sulphur had plenty of boudin to share and classic cars to see Saturday. Boudin Wars in Sulphur had plenty of competitors sharing their best boudin. "This boudin right here is bacon and pepper jack cheese, and it's fried in hog lard," said competitor Jeff Benoit.More >>
Before parents take their children trick-or-treating this Halloween, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso is urging them to have real-time access to online information on sex offenders in their areas.More >>
Before parents take their children trick-or-treating this Halloween, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso is urging them to have real-time access to online information on sex offenders in their areas.More >>
Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any rain. It will be much cooler overnight, with lows in the 30s! North of I-10, could very well see the lower 30s, so they will be close to freezing temperatures! If the winds calm down, we will have frost in a few areas. North of highway 190 is more likely to see frost late tonight into the early morning hours on Sunday. Sunday will be another beautiful day with not much of a difference from today.More >>
Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any rain. It will be much cooler overnight, with lows in the 30s! North of I-10, could very well see the lower 30s, so they will be close to freezing temperatures! If the winds calm down, we will have frost in a few areas. North of highway 190 is more likely to see frost late tonight into the early morning hours on Sunday. Sunday will be another beautiful day with not much of a difference from today.More >>
Louisiana has found itself uncomfortably close to the top of a rather disconcerting list. The Bayou State was ranked as the third highest state with the number of STD cases in 2016, according to backgroundcheck.org. Dr. B.J. Foch, the region five medical director, said a number of factors consistently leads to Louisiana's high STD rate.More >>
Louisiana has found itself uncomfortably close to the top of a rather disconcerting list. The Bayou State was ranked as the third highest state with the number of STD cases in 2016, according to backgroundcheck.org. Dr. B.J. Foch, the region five medical director, said a number of factors consistently leads to Louisiana's high STD rate.More >>