Local dentist offers free services Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local dentist offers free services Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Some brighter and cleaner smiles were given out Saturday. 

Calcasieu Dental Care offered free dental services to the public Saturday morning. 

Residents could come out and receive a choice of either a free cleaning or extraction. 

The dental office wanted to host this event to give back to the community, and to stress the importance of proper dental hygiene. 

"It affects your overall health, and that's what we're trying to get the knowledge out to the community," said manager Cyd Daugherty. "(It) is very important to stay on top of that." 

The dental office had 25 volunteers working, servicing over 50 people who came from as far away as New Orleans for the services. 

