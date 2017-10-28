Sulphur showcases its best boudin & classic cars Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur showcases its best boudin & classic cars Saturday

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The city of Sulphur had plenty of boudin to share and classic cars to see Saturday.

Boudin Wars in Sulphur had plenty of competitors sharing their best boudin. 

"This boudin right here is bacon and pepper jack cheese, and it's fried in hog lard," said competitor Jeff Benoit.

But while Benoit and others were serving up the boudin indoors, outdoors the Stars and Stripes Classic Car Show had cars in all their glory lining the streets. 

All with a story behind them. 

Like one 1946 Chevrolet half-ton farm truck.

"It's special to me because it belonged to my father," said Hershel Stagner. 

After Stagner's father passed away, he spent two years preserving his father's legacy by restoring his truck. 

"It's a tribute to him," he said. "It says dad's 46." 

Or a 1934 Ford. 

"It's just been something I've wanted since I was in high school, so I decided on this car and built it," said Joey Bascle. 

But whether you were eating boudin, or snapping a picture in front of a historic car, one thing's for sure, Sulphur's best boudin and cars were all appreciated by many.

The winners of this year's Boudin Wars are as follows: 

Traditional Category: 

First Place: Hackett's Cajun Kitchen 

Second Place: Market Basket

Third Place: Hollier's Cajun Diner 

Specialty Category: 

First Place: Fork in the Road- Boudin Dip 

Second Place: Hackett's- Boudin Quesadilla 

Third Place: B&O's- Boudin Eggroll 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

