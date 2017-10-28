FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold night ahead with mild temperatures returning later this week

Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any rain. It will be much cooler overnight, with lows in the 30s! North of I-10, could very well see the lower 30s, so they will be close to freezing temperatures! If the winds calm down, we will have frost in a few areas. North of highway 190 is more likely to see frost late tonight into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with not much of a difference from today. We will be a little bit warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will also be a little calmer. It will still be very sunny with no chance for any rain! It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the weather!

As we start next week on Monday, temperatures will warm back up into the mid 70s, but we will still have sunny skies! A high pressure center will now be moving to our east, turning the winds back to the south, hence the warmer temperatures. It will also be the start of the humidity returning. Highs will be in the mid 70s, so it will still great outside!

Even for Halloween, we should still have very nice weather with sunny skies and no chance for any rain. This will be perfect for the kids to go out and go trick-or-treating! By the evening hours on Halloween, temperatures will cool to the low 70s and eventually to the 60s. It should make for a spooky night!

The good news about any rain, is that it will hold off until after Halloween before it arrives again. We will likely have more showers in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday, so be prepared to have an umbrella those days. Highs will in the mid 70s. Friday is also another day with rain possible. Wednesday is more likely to see rain, while Thursday and Friday will be more isolated.

Next weekend will be very beautiful with the rain expected to hold off. There will be a few clouds that pass over, but should not bring any rain. Sunday will have less clouds than Saturday. High will be a little warmer, getting into the low 80s.

Out in the tropics, we now have tropical storm Philippe, that formed in the southern Caribbean. It will remain a tropical storm and will head to the northeast away from us. So, there is no threat to southwest Louisiana.

