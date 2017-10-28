CPSO urges parents to consult online sex offender registry before Halloween

Before parents take their children trick-or-treating this Halloween, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso is urging them to seek real-time access to online information on sex offenders in their areas.

Mancuso advises parents to visit the CPSO website at www.cpso.com and click on the "Sex Offender Watch" tab. Parents can quickly search for offenders in their area using the online database; they just have to enter their home address to view a printable map of their neighborhood and any offenders in the surrounding area, according to CPSO.

Parents who plan on trick-or-treating in a different neighborhood can also search that address beforehand to know which houses to avoid, said Mancuso, who also is encouraging parents to register for CPSO's free email alerts while visiting the website.

“You can enter your home, school, or grandparents’ addresses to receive real-time email notifications any time an offender moves within two miles of any address you register,” Mancuso said in a statement.

The alerts are in real-time and sent via email as soon as an offender has registered with the Sheriff’s Office. There is no cost of the email service to the public, and no limit to the number of addresses users can register; email addresses and physical addresses are all kept confidential, according to CPSO.

Sheriff Mancuso says parents can feel confident they have the necessary tools to keep their children safe on Halloween with the available online resources.

During actual trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the CPSO Sex Offender Unit and Warrants Division also will be monitoring offenders to make sure they're adhering to restrictions and requirements, according to CPSO.

