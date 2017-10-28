3rd suspect in U.S. 90 motel shooting arrested - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

3rd suspect in U.S. 90 motel shooting arrested

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Kenneth J. Sweet (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office) Kenneth J. Sweet (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
Brodrick B. Record (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office) Brodrick B. Record (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
Mauricio Labrada-Hernandez (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office) Mauricio Labrada-Hernandez (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A third suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in a motel parking lot on U.S. 90 has been arrested, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth J. Sweet was arrested in Oakdale on the morning of Friday, Oct. 27 on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery, according to CPSO.

Two other suspects, Tammy D. Pryor and Fabien Record, were arrested earlier this week on the charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Brodrick B. Record and Mauricio Labrada-Hernandez are still being sought in connection with the shooting.

CPSO is asking anyone with information regarding the suspects' whereabouts to call CPSO lead Detective Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

