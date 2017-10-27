When's the new Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office coming? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

When's the new Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office coming?

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The current Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office once was a funeral home, but despite years of renovations, it's time for something new. 

Luckily a new $6.2 million facility is coming, but the question is: when? 

Chief investigator Charlie Hunter can tell you anything you want to know about the new Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office. 

"The new facility allows for an even flow back and forth between x-rays, histology, tissue storage," said Hunter. 

Except when it will be built. 

"The timeline's always kind of fluctuated with the project being completed," said Hunter. 

A timeline that dates back two years. 

"Originally we met in 2015," he said. "It was going to be a year to a year-and-a-half plan to design, develop, actually get a conceptual design of the new coroner's office or forensic facility." 

This facility was one of a few high priority capital projects that were approved by the police jury, totaling out at $50 million.

Forty-two million of that total would be paid for with gaming funds, while the other $8 million would come from a general fund made up of property taxes, and a courthouse and jail maintenance tax. 

So with no new coroner's office built yet, where exactly is that money? 

"The money that has been started to set aside for those (projects) is in reserves so it didn't go anywhere, and when we need to pay for those it's going to be ready to utilize," said Parish Administrator Bryan Beam. 

Beam says that the coroner's office, as well as the other projects, haven't started because of planning. 

"When you look at the time span it does feel like a while, but that's the nature of construction and you kind of want to get all your ducks in a row ahead of time so that when you do it, you don't have to keep redoing it later because you rushed into it," said Beam. 

But Beam says they plan to start construction on the coroner's office in late 2018. It's scheduled to be completed by 2019, something Hunter is finally glad to hear. 

"Now that we know that 2018, 2019 we're going to be in a brand new state-of-the-art facility, it's tremendous for us," said Hunter. 

The new facility would be built behind the current coroner's office. 

Beam says the next parish capital project to begin construction will be the new juvenile justice facility. 

For backstory on the capital projects, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

