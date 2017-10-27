Louisiana ranks 3rd in US for states with highest STD rates

Louisiana has found itself uncomfortably close to the top of a rather disconcerting list.

The Bayou State was ranked as the third highest state with the number of STD cases in 2016, according to backgroundcheck.org.

Dr. B.J. Foch, the region five medical director, said a number of factors consistently leads to Louisiana's high STD rate.

"One of the main things is poverty. Probably 37 percent of Louisiana's population lives at a poverty level," said Foch.

Rural parishes are also at an increased risk for developing STDs.

"I think access to care in several parishes throughout the state would be considered health professional shortage areas," said Foch. "There aren't as many providers."

In the CDC's report, more than 2 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in the U.S. - which trumps the previous all-time high set in 2015.

"Schools, universities, the correctional centers all need to come together to tackle and improve those rates," said Foch.

Here at home, Foch said it's very important to look past and ignore the stigmas of STD checkups.

"In order to diagnose, treat and take care of an individual with STDs, you need to do that," Foch said. "Increase screening and treatment."

