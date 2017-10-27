Beauregard Parish Courthouse holds ceremony for new renovations

The current Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office once was a funeral home, but despite years of renovations, it's time for something new. Luckily a new $6.2 million facility is coming, but the question is: when? Chief Investigator Charlie Hunter can tell you anything you want to know about the new Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office.More >>
A Lake Charles attorney and his law firm are on trial in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Lake Charles. Christian Chesson is accused of systematic falsification of clients' required credit counseling and other misconduct. The civil action could result in sanctions against Chesson including fines and a suspension from practice. When someone wants to file for bankruptcy, the law requires they first undergo credit counseling and receive a certificate saying they did so. According to court re...More >>
Louisiana has found itself uncomfortably close to the top of a rather disconcerting list. The Bayou State was ranked as the third highest state with the number of STD cases in 2016, according to backgroundcheck.org. Dr. B.J. Foch, the region five medical director, said a number of factors consistently leads to Louisiana's high STD rate.More >>
Citizens of Beauregard Parish stood on their feet for the official opening of the newly renovated courthouse. After 100 years the courthouse received the ultimate makeover adding new rooms, murals and an elevator.More >>
Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...More >>
