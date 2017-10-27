Beauregard Parish Courthouse holds ceremony for new renovations

Citizens of Beauregard Parish stood on their feet for the official opening of the newly renovated courthouse.

After 100 years the courthouse received the ultimate makeover adding new rooms, murals and an elevator.

"The facility ended up being beyond our expectations," said Judge Martha Ann O'Neal. "We are thrilled to be able to host the citizens here that made it all possible by voting in the sales tax, and we look forward to them being as proud of the inside as they are about the outside."

The project was funded with help from the people of Beauregard as voters approved a 15-year, quarter-cent sales tax in December 2012.

The courthouse took a little over two years to renovate and cost around $12 million.

