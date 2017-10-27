'Murder in the Bayou' author to speak at Central Library Saturday

Murder in the Bayou (Source: Ethan Brown official website)

Author Ethan Brown will visit the Central Library in Lake Charles on Saturday to discuss his book, "Murder in the Bayou."

Brown will also answer questions from attendees during the discussion, which will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 301 W. Claude St.

A book signing will follow the discussion, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

Brown's book investigates the unsolved murders of the "Jeff Davis 8," eight women whose bodies were discovered around Jennings between 2005 and 2009.

The program is free and open to the public.

