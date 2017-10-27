Bankruptcy trustee seeks sanctions against attorney Christian Chesson

A Lake Charles attorney and his law firm are on trial in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Lake Charles.

Christian Chesson is accused of systematic falsification of clients' required credit counseling and other misconduct.

The civil action could result in sanctions against Chesson including fines and a suspension from practice.

When someone wants to file for bankruptcy, the law requires they first undergo credit counseling and receive a certificate saying they did so.

According to court records, Attorney Christian Chesson has filed at least 1,325 consumer bankruptcy cases between 2013 and 2016.

The complaint filed by the Federal Bankruptcy trustee says Chesson's staff would take the online credit counseling course for clients who were not there and alter dates on paperwork to coincide with dates clients signed documents.

The online course used was Abacus Credit Counseling in California. Court documents say Abacus says the online courses typically take 60 to 90 minutes. However, Chesson employees used to taking the course and quiz would complete it in 15 to 30 minutes, according to former employees who testified.

The trustee complaint says Chesson's employees would then obtain false counseling certificates from Abacus.

Abacus requires those taking the counseling over the internet to declare under penalty of perjury that they are the ones taking the counseling.

According to testimony, clients would sign documents they didn't understand not realizing they were potentially committing perjury by never taking the credit counseling.

The federal complaint says the purpose of the fraudulent practice was to process large numbers of clients in as short a time as possible - and that it was faster and more convenient for Chesson employees to obtain counseling certificates by impersonating his clients online. Clients were each charged $25 dollars for the Credit Counseling course they were supposed to take.

The case against Chesson is based on 11 clients though the trustee suggests there were many more.

In his cross-examination Chesson's attorney brought out that the former employees and clients knew or should have known what they were signing and if they were doing something wrong.

Chesson also suggests that the complaint against him stems from other attorneys in competition for his clients.

In some cases Chesson clients went to other attorneys because they say their cases were not progressing.

In the complaint filed the trustee writes, "The pervasive falsification of credit counseling is NOT an isolated instance of misconduct by Chesson's office but is simply the most flagrant and widespread failing of a high volume practice devoted to processing the maximum number of clients for fees with the minimum amount of attention and effort at the expense of adherence to the law."

In court papers filed, Chesson denies the allegations.

Neither Chesson, his attorney or attorneys for bankruptcy court would talk on camera.

The civil trial in bankruptcy court is expected to continue next Monday and Tuesday.

