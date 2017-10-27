Job fair at Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Center Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Job fair at Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Center Saturday

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A free job fair will be held at the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Center at 2001 Moeling St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Adults and kids alike are invited to attend. Adults can find a one-stop information shop for jobs, grants, community services, bank loans, and help getting a home anywhere in Louisiana. Kids are encouraged to show up in costumes to enjoy safe indoor trick-or-treating, said Marie Hurt, director of Southern United Neighborhoods.

Families, singles, teens and children are all invited to attend.

You can call 800-239-7379 for more information, and to pre-register - but you can still attend the fair without pre-registering, said Hurt.

  TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Six games tonight

    TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Six games tonight

    Friday, October 27 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-10-28 01:23:58 GMT

    Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...

    Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...

  Beauregard Parish Courthouse holds ceremony for new renovations

    Beauregard Parish Courthouse holds ceremony for new renovations

    Friday, October 27 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-10-28 01:23:56 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Citizens of Beauregard Parish stood on their feet for the official opening of the newly renovated courthouse. After 100 years the courthouse received the ultimate makeover adding new rooms, murals and an elevator. 

    Citizens of Beauregard Parish stood on their feet for the official opening of the newly renovated courthouse. After 100 years the courthouse received the ultimate makeover adding new rooms, murals and an elevator. 

  'Murder in the Bayou' author to speak at Central Library Saturday

    'Murder in the Bayou' author to speak at Central Library Saturday

    Friday, October 27 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-10-28 01:05:28 GMT
    Murder in the Bayou (Source: Ethan Brown official website)Murder in the Bayou (Source: Ethan Brown official website)

    Author Ethan Brown will visit the Central Library in Lake Charles on Saturday to discuss his book, "Murder in the Bayou."  Brown will also answer questions from attendees during the discussion, which will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at 301 W. Claude St. A book signing will follow the discussion, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library. 

    Author Ethan Brown will visit the Central Library in Lake Charles on Saturday to discuss his book, "Murder in the Bayou."  Brown will also answer questions from attendees during the discussion, which will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at 301 W. Claude St. A book signing will follow the discussion, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library. 

