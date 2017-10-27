Job fair at Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Center Saturday

A free job fair will be held at the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Center at 2001 Moeling St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Adults and kids alike are invited to attend. Adults can find a one-stop information shop for jobs, grants, community services, bank loans, and help getting a home anywhere in Louisiana. Kids are encouraged to show up in costumes to enjoy safe indoor trick-or-treating, said Marie Hurt, director of Southern United Neighborhoods.

Families, singles, teens and children are all invited to attend.

You can call 800-239-7379 for more information, and to pre-register - but you can still attend the fair without pre-registering, said Hurt.

