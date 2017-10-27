Lake Charles native stars in new Tyler Perry film

Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...More >>
Citizens of Beauregard Parish stood on their feet for the official opening of the newly renovated courthouse. After 100 years the courthouse received the ultimate makeover adding new rooms, murals and an elevator.More >>
Author Ethan Brown will visit the Central Library in Lake Charles on Saturday to discuss his book, "Murder in the Bayou." Brown will also answer questions from attendees during the discussion, which will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at 301 W. Claude St. A book signing will follow the discussion, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.More >>
Chemistry and science is why locals were smiling today. Curiosity, creativity and household items went hand and hand at the 18th annual Chemistry Expo held at the Civic Center of Lake Charles. Hundreds of volunteers from local colleges and businesses came out to educate thousands of 6th graders and those who are home-schooled on the world of science and chemistry. The event included 4 stations in which groups of students were given 10 minutes to explore different...More >>
A Lake Charles attorney and his law firm are on trial in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Lake Charles. Christian Chesson is accused of systematic falsification of clients' required credit counseling and other misconduct. The civil action could result in sanctions against Chesson including fines and a suspension from practice. When someone wants to file for bankruptcy, the law requires they first undergo credit counseling and receive a certificate saying they did so. According to court re...More >>
