Lake Charles native stars in new Tyler Perry film

One of Lake Charles' own is hitting the big screen. Taja V. Simpson is starring alongside Tyler Perry in "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween."

"I'm from the boot and I'm proud," said Simpson.

Simpson, a proud Louisianian, was born and raised in Lake Charles. She attended Brentwood Elementary, then Oak Park Middle School. She then graduated from Lagrange High School, before eventually receiving her degree from McNeese in Mass Communications.

After graduation she soon made her move to the bright lights and glamor of Los Angeles.

"Going from Louisiana to L.A. is a completely different world," said Simpson. "Where I live in Los Angeles it's a super fast pace. In Lake Charles everything is slower but there are such great people."

Simpson said she was in Hollywood for 14 years before she got what she calls her big break - a chance to work with Tyler Perry, one of Hollywood's most notable stars.

"He's broken so many barriers and I've been a fan of his since he's been in stage plays," said Simpson.

This wasn't her first time she was involved in Tyler Perry productions. Simpson said she auditioned for Perry seven other times before finally getting this role.

"It takes a lot of belief in yourself because you have a lot of rejection doing this," said Simpson. "I would go in the rooms like, 'I don't understand why they keep calling me back in, why I'm not getting the job.' It's like interviewing for the same job and not getting it. But I give my all because the moment for me came and it's in this movie."

Simpson is currently working on a book called "Cracking the Acting Code: A Practical Step by Step Guide to becoming a Professional Actor."

Simpson will also be back in Lake Charles in April to attend the 2018 Junior Women's Conference at the Civic Center as the keynote speaker.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.