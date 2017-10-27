TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 EB open at Enterprise - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 EB open at Enterprise

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes of I-210 eastbound are now open at Enterprise Boulevard, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

The left lane had been blocked at Enterprise due to an accident.

Traffic congestion has reached Ryan Street as a result of the accident, according to DOTD.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Six games tonight

    TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Six games tonight

    Friday, October 27 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-10-27 22:32:29 GMT

    Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...

    More >>

    Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 EB open at Enterprise

    TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 EB open at Enterprise

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:48:20 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The left lane of I-210 eastbound is blocked at Enterprise Boulevard due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic congestion has reached Lake Street, according to DOTD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The left lane of I-210 eastbound is blocked at Enterprise Boulevard due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic congestion has reached Lake Street, according to DOTD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • LCPD will conduct sex offender compliance checks on Halloween

    LCPD will conduct sex offender compliance checks on Halloween

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:31:27 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    On Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Lake Charles Police Department Sex Offender/Child Predator Registry division will be conducting random compliance checks of registered sex offenders living within the city limits of Lake Charles, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Lake Charles Police Department Sex Offender/Child Predator Registry division will be conducting random compliance checks of registered sex offenders living within the city limits of Lake Charles, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly