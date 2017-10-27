LCPD will conduct sex offender compliance checks on Halloween

On Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Lake Charles Police Department Sex Offender/Child Predator Registry division will be conducting random compliance checks of registered sex offenders living within the city limits of Lake Charles, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

The sex offender registry for Calcasieu Parish can be found on the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office website.

If you have any questions or concerns, Deputy Chief Kraus asks that you please call Detective Sgt. Michael Nicosia at 337-491-1456, extension 5340.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.