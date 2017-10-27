TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes and ramps open at 210 E at Nelson Road - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes and ramps open at 210 E at Nelson Road

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes and ramps are open on I-210 eastbound at Nelson Road, but traffic is still moving slowly as the result of an accident that occurred on the interstate Friday afternoon, according to DOTD.

Both the entrance and exit ramps at Nelson Road had been blocked earlier due to the accident.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 EB open at Enterprise

    TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 EB open at Enterprise

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:48:20 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The left lane of I-210 eastbound is blocked at Enterprise Boulevard due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic congestion has reached Lake Street, according to DOTD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The left lane of I-210 eastbound is blocked at Enterprise Boulevard due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic congestion has reached Lake Street, according to DOTD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • LCPD will conduct sex offender compliance checks on Halloween

    LCPD will conduct sex offender compliance checks on Halloween

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:31:27 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    On Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Lake Charles Police Department Sex Offender/Child Predator Registry division will be conducting random compliance checks of registered sex offenders living within the city limits of Lake Charles, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Lake Charles Police Department Sex Offender/Child Predator Registry division will be conducting random compliance checks of registered sex offenders living within the city limits of Lake Charles, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

    More >>

  • Movies Under the Stars canceled

    Movies Under the Stars canceled

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:23:40 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
    Calcasieu Parish's Movies Under the Stars scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to wet weather. Hocus Pocus was scheduled to be shown. Movies Under the Stars will return in Spring 2018. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Calcasieu Parish's Movies Under the Stars scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to wet weather. Hocus Pocus was scheduled to be shown. Movies Under the Stars will return in Spring 2018. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly