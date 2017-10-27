FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers return today; much cooler temperatures this weekend

For the rest of today, showers will return this afternoon with heavy rain possible in a few areas. Our next cold front will push though by this evening bringing the rain and windy conditions. No severe weather is expected while the front passes.

After the rain passes, we will still have windy conditions that have now turned out of the north, bringing in much colder air. Temperatures will rapidly be declining through this evening and overnight. Any football games tonight, should not have any issues with rain, instead, it will feel cold with the temperatures dropping, and the wind making it feel colder than it actually is.

Through tonight, we will have skies clearing with no chance for any more rain. It will still be windy as well with winds blowing out of the north 10-15 mph. It will be much cooler overnight, with lows in the low 40s! North of I-10, could very well see the 30s!

This weekend will give us a taste of winter with our coldest air of the season so far. Highs will only be in the low 60s on Saturday with more windy conditions. So, it will feel colder than the actual temperature. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be down in the 30s! Frost is very possible overnight, as long as the winds calm down by that time! Highs on Sunday will be slightly warmer, reaching the mid 60s. Both Saturday and Sunday will have sunny skies with no chance for any rain.

As we start next week on Monday, temperatures will warm back up into the mid 70s, but we will still have sunny skies and low humidity! Even for Halloween, we should still have very nice weather with sunny skies and no chance for any rain. This will be perfect for the kids to go out and go trick-or-treating! By the evening on Halloween, temperatures will cool to the low 70s and eventually to the 60s.

The good news about any rain, is that it will hold off until after Halloween before it arrives again. We will likely have more showers in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday, so be prepared to have an umbrella those days. It will be a little warmer as well. Highs will be back in the mid 70s.

Out in the tropics, there is a disturbance currently trying to develop. There is a medium chance it develops, and a very small chance it comes to Southwest Louisiana, thanks to all of the cold fronts that will push it to the east. Just keep in mind, the hurricane season is not over until November 30th.

