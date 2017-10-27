FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Front arrives today; much colder tonight

The first half of the day will be a bit deceiving as temperatures start off much warmer this morning in the 60s, but things will be quickly changing as a strong cold front pushes through later this afternoon with a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Rain will hold off for the morning commute but some showers will begin moving in closer to the noon hour with numerous showers and storms through the late afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected but storms could produce gusty winds, some lightning and briefly heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch are expected today.

Temperatures in the 70s will begin to drop into the lower 60s by 5:00 p.m. as northerly winds pick up on the order of 10 to 20 mph, making for a blustery evening as temperatures continue to fall into the 50s by 7:00 pm and continue drop into lower 40s by daybreak on Saturday.

Take a blanket and warm weather attire if you’ll be out at any of the area football games or other outdoor activities tonight, although rain should be coming to an end before most activities kick off this evening.

Saturday looks sunny and cold with highs struggling to get out of the 50s all day as a brisk northerly wind keeps a chill in the air through the day. Saturday night will be the coldest as a widespread frost is expected as far south as northern Calcasieu Parish with patchy frost as far south as I-10 as lows dip into the middle to upper 30s.

Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit more by Monday with middle to upper 70s into Halloween, so expect warmer weather for the trick-or-treaters on Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s and no rain.

The chance for rain returns by the middle of next week with longer range forecast models keeping a milder pattern in place through late next week as the next front does not look to push all the way into Southwest Louisiana as the jet stream retreats back northward. This means temperatures could be flirting with 80 again by late next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry