WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sulphur native survives California - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sulphur native survives California wildfires

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Jonathan Hughes) (Source: Jonathan Hughes)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana appears to be shelling out millions for Medicaid patients' prescription drugs above the reimbursement paid to pharmacists. 

A DeRidder man who authorities say forgot his cell phone only to have someone else pick it up and discover child pornography was indicted on 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

The suspect in connection to the deadly shooting at Grambling State University is in custody this morning.

A Sulphur native, now living in California, nearly lost his home to a massive fire that engulfed a neighborhood.

Someone in Eunice is millions of dollars richer today after the winning power ball ticket was sold there.

Plus, it's time to show our school spirit! Every week we will be showcasing the amazing students and teachers across Southwest Louisiana. This week our spirit school is DeRidder High School.

And 27 high school marching bands from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas will compete in Saturday's Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship in Cowboy Stadium.

In weather, Friday will have another cold front push through and this will bring more rain into our forecast. This could disrupt some of the football games on Friday night. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sulphur native survives California wildfires

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sulphur native survives California wildfires

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:36 AM EDT2017-10-27 09:36:24 GMT
    (Source: Jonathan Hughes)(Source: Jonathan Hughes)

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • SPIRIT SCHOOL: DeRidder High School

    SPIRIT SCHOOL: DeRidder High School

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:03 AM EDT2017-10-27 09:03:00 GMT
    (Source: DeRidder High School)(Source: DeRidder High School)
    This week marks week seven and our spirit school is DeRidder High School in Beauregard Parish.  'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana. From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit.  If you would like your high school to be featured -- c...More >>
    This week marks week seven and our spirit school is DeRidder High School in Beauregard Parish.  'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana. From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit.  If you would like your high school to be featured -- c...More >>

  • TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Notre Dame downs Welsh in Game of the Week, 7 more games Friday night

    TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Notre Dame downs Welsh in Game of the Week, 7 more games Friday night

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:04:38 GMT

    Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...

    More >>

    Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly