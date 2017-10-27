WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sulphur native survives California wildfires

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana appears to be shelling out millions for Medicaid patients' prescription drugs above the reimbursement paid to pharmacists.

A DeRidder man who authorities say forgot his cell phone only to have someone else pick it up and discover child pornography was indicted on 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

The suspect in connection to the deadly shooting at Grambling State University is in custody this morning.

A Sulphur native, now living in California, nearly lost his home to a massive fire that engulfed a neighborhood.

Someone in Eunice is millions of dollars richer today after the winning power ball ticket was sold there.

Plus, it's time to show our school spirit! Every week we will be showcasing the amazing students and teachers across Southwest Louisiana. This week our spirit school is DeRidder High School.

And 27 high school marching bands from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas will compete in Saturday's Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship in Cowboy Stadium.

In weather, Friday will have another cold front push through and this will bring more rain into our forecast. This could disrupt some of the football games on Friday night. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

