Sports Person of the Week - Carrington McClinton

Don't look now, but the Indians are Charging.

Washington-Marion, after starting the season 1-4, has reeled off four straight wins.

"We are starting to get more excited coming into games and during practice, we are more excited and ready to learn new stuff," said Washington-Marion safety/running back Carrington McClinton. "The leadership has stepped up a lot, because in the beginning of the season we were searching for leaders and the seniors have really stepped up."

McClinton also has stepped up, becoming the catalyst for the team's win streak. Three weeks ago, the Charging Indians lost starting running back Jathan Royal to a season-ending injury. McClinton was called upon to fill his role on offense. The junior has done that, by posting three straight 200-yard games, including running for over 300 against South Beau last week.

"The day of [his first start vs. Westlake], Coach Harrison came up and told me that I was going to start at running back that day. I had my mind on it in warm-ups. I thought about what I was going to do and how I was going to do it," admitted McClinton. "First play, I got the ball and was running and I was going through people and I got hit one time, and it wasn't even hard. I fumbled it, but I caught it back. I was nervous, but after that I got the jitters out and started rolling."

"He's someone that doesn't mind working and putting in the work. He doesn't want any credit, he's just a kid that puts his head down and gets the job done," said Charging Indian coach, Freddie Harrison. "He has stepped in and fill the void, like he has been there all season."

McClinton has not only shined while on offense, he continues to make big impacts on defense. Since his switch to running back, he's tallied double-digit tackles in each game, forced a fumble and intercepted a trio of passes, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

"With a kid like that, nothing is a surprise," Harrison said of McClinton. "He can do pretty much anything and he will do pretty much anything you ask him to do. With him, it's more or less trying to hold him back a little bit so he doesn't overexert himself."

"I get tired [playing offense and defense]. It's later on in the game, but you just have to fight through it," McClinton admitted. "What gives me more energy, is when I look to the side of me and I see my brother or my other teammates helping me or telling me that I got it and that we're going to fight through it and that we're with you. It helps a lot."

With the mid-season resurgence, Washington-Marion now finds itself in the thick of the district race with a title game vs. Iowa looming in week 10. The Indians can clinch at least a share of the title with a win.

"We are just handling our adversity. We came in slow, but it was only a matter of time before we picked up," said McClinton. "Next man up."

