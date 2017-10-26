Avoid I-210 EB at Nelson Road due to accident - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC

Avoid I-210 EB at Nelson Road due to accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the Nelson Road exit on I-210 eastbound. 

A three-vehicle accident is blocking the exit ramp.

Avoid the area for the next 30 minutes while LCPD works to clear the wreck.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Notre Dame downs Welsh in Game of the Week, 7 more games Friday night

    TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Notre Dame downs Welsh in Game of the Week, 7 more games Friday night

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:04:38 GMT

    Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...

    More >>

    Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...

    More >>

  • Lake Charles looks back on strides made during civil rights era

    Lake Charles looks back on strides made during civil rights era

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-10-27 03:49:55 GMT

    Lake Charles has embarked  on a year-long celebration of its sesquicentennial and part of that observance is looking back on the strides that were made in the city during the civil rights era.  Tonight, McNeese State University was the backdrop for a "Making Opportunities" speakers panel on that very subject. Folks got to hear from local  figures who grew up in Lake Charles during the 50's and 60's. They talked about everything from school desegregation to v...

    More >>

    Lake Charles has embarked  on a year-long celebration of its sesquicentennial and part of that observance is looking back on the strides that were made in the city during the civil rights era.  Tonight, McNeese State University was the backdrop for a "Making Opportunities" speakers panel on that very subject. Folks got to hear from local  figures who grew up in Lake Charles during the 50's and 60's. They talked about everything from school desegregation to v...

    More >>

  • Sulphur native survives California wildfires

    Sulphur native survives California wildfires

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-10-27 03:35:29 GMT
    (Source: Jonathan Hughes)(Source: Jonathan Hughes)

    Wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in California, with one Louisiana man almost losing everything.  "Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and your whole neighborhood is in flames," said Jonathan Hughes.  But for Sulphur native Jonathan Hughes, his family and thousands of people living in California, that nightmare became a reality.  "My wife woke me up at 3 a.m. that morning, and she said there's fire everywhere in Santa Rosa," sa...

    More >>

    Wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in California, with one Louisiana man almost losing everything.  "Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and your whole neighborhood is in flames," said Jonathan Hughes.  But for Sulphur native Jonathan Hughes, his family and thousands of people living in California, that nightmare became a reality.  "My wife woke me up at 3 a.m. that morning, and she said there's fire everywhere in Santa Rosa," sa...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly