Sulphur native survives California wildfires - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur native survives California wildfires

(Source: Jonathan Hughes) (Source: Jonathan Hughes)
(Source: Jonathan Hughes) (Source: Jonathan Hughes)
(Source: Jonathan Hughes) (Source: Jonathan Hughes)
(Source: Jonathan Hughes) (Source: Jonathan Hughes)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in California, with one Louisiana man almost losing everything. 

"Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and your whole neighborhood is in flames," said Jonathan Hughes. 

But for Sulphur native Jonathan Hughes, his family and thousands of people living in California, that nightmare became a reality. 

"My wife woke me up at 3 a.m. that morning, and she said there's fire everywhere in Santa Rosa," said Hughes. 

And that's when he witnessed fire everywhere. 

Hughes evacuated his family to San Jose, where all they could do was wait. 

"It was kind of terrifying to be watching your neighborhood on the news," he said. "Waiting for your house to burn, and then it didn't."

Hughes was one of the lucky ones. 

Thousands of homes were destroyed; one of those was Hughes' mother-in-law's. 

"We went back and dug through her house," he said. "We were trying to find her wedding rings, and we didn't find them or anything like that but it was pretty sad." 

He says many of his friends lost their homes, and even his son's daycare was destroyed in the fires. 

"There's still neighborhoods where no one is allowed in," said Hughes. "There's still people that are missing, and it's very surreal because you can still go outside and you can smell a little bit of smoke."  

But being from Louisiana, Hughes knows that whenever disaster hits, the community always finds a way to come together. 

"I think that's one good thing that's going to come out of it, is that we're going to be a closer community because of it."  

If you are interested in donating to the Santa Rosa community click HERE, or HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Notre Dame downs Welsh in Game of the Week, 7 more games Friday night

    TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Notre Dame downs Welsh in Game of the Week, 7 more games Friday night

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:04:38 GMT

    Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...

    More >>

    Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...

    More >>

  • Lake Charles looks back on strides made during civil rights era

    Lake Charles looks back on strides made during civil rights era

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-10-27 03:49:55 GMT

    Lake Charles has embarked  on a year-long celebration of its sesquicentennial and part of that observance is looking back on the strides that were made in the city during the civil rights era.  Tonight, McNeese State University was the backdrop for a "Making Opportunities" speakers panel on that very subject. Folks got to hear from local  figures who grew up in Lake Charles during the 50's and 60's. They talked about everything from school desegregation to v...

    More >>

    Lake Charles has embarked  on a year-long celebration of its sesquicentennial and part of that observance is looking back on the strides that were made in the city during the civil rights era.  Tonight, McNeese State University was the backdrop for a "Making Opportunities" speakers panel on that very subject. Folks got to hear from local  figures who grew up in Lake Charles during the 50's and 60's. They talked about everything from school desegregation to v...

    More >>

  • Sulphur native survives California wildfires

    Sulphur native survives California wildfires

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-10-27 03:35:29 GMT
    (Source: Jonathan Hughes)(Source: Jonathan Hughes)

    Wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in California, with one Louisiana man almost losing everything.  "Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and your whole neighborhood is in flames," said Jonathan Hughes.  But for Sulphur native Jonathan Hughes, his family and thousands of people living in California, that nightmare became a reality.  "My wife woke me up at 3 a.m. that morning, and she said there's fire everywhere in Santa Rosa," sa...

    More >>

    Wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in California, with one Louisiana man almost losing everything.  "Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and your whole neighborhood is in flames," said Jonathan Hughes.  But for Sulphur native Jonathan Hughes, his family and thousands of people living in California, that nightmare became a reality.  "My wife woke me up at 3 a.m. that morning, and she said there's fire everywhere in Santa Rosa," sa...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly