Sulphur native survives California wildfires

Wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in California, with one Louisiana man almost losing everything.

"Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and your whole neighborhood is in flames," said Jonathan Hughes.

But for Sulphur native Jonathan Hughes, his family and thousands of people living in California, that nightmare became a reality.

"My wife woke me up at 3 a.m. that morning, and she said there's fire everywhere in Santa Rosa," said Hughes.

And that's when he witnessed fire everywhere.

Hughes evacuated his family to San Jose, where all they could do was wait.

"It was kind of terrifying to be watching your neighborhood on the news," he said. "Waiting for your house to burn, and then it didn't."

Hughes was one of the lucky ones.

Thousands of homes were destroyed; one of those was Hughes' mother-in-law's.

"We went back and dug through her house," he said. "We were trying to find her wedding rings, and we didn't find them or anything like that but it was pretty sad."

He says many of his friends lost their homes, and even his son's daycare was destroyed in the fires.

"There's still neighborhoods where no one is allowed in," said Hughes. "There's still people that are missing, and it's very surreal because you can still go outside and you can smell a little bit of smoke."

But being from Louisiana, Hughes knows that whenever disaster hits, the community always finds a way to come together.

"I think that's one good thing that's going to come out of it, is that we're going to be a closer community because of it."

If you are interested in donating to the Santa Rosa community click HERE, or HERE.

