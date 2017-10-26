Lake Charles looks back on strides made during civil rights era

Lake Charles has embarked on a year-long celebration of its sesquicentennial and part of that observance is looking back on the strides that were made in the city during the civil rights era.

Tonight, McNeese State University was the backdrop for a "Making Opportunities" speakers panel on that very subject.

Folks got to hear from local figures who grew up in Lake Charles during the 50's and 60's. They talked about everything from school desegregation to voting rights. With so much divisiveness hanging over our nation these days, city leaders felt it important to come together and have an open dialogue on an issue that's still impacting us.

