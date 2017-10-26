CONSIDER THIS: Q&A Recap - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CONSIDER THIS: Q&A Recap

By John Ware, General Manager
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

This week I went live on Facebook to answer viewer questions and take your comments.

There was a lot of engagement, a lot of interaction. Some of the questions and comments were from people who were not very happy with KPLC for one reason or another. Thank you for being there and sharing your opinions and questions.

Some of the comments were very positive, and thank you for those even more. It was a bit of a risk putting myself out there in that way, some people thought I might be crazy for doing it.

And I very well might have been! But as we said, KPLC only exists because of our viewers and advertisers, without you we don't have a business. So what you think does matter. It always has and always will. 

Because it was live and "off-the-cuff," I may not have expressed everything as clearly as you deserve. Hopefully what I got across is simply this, KPLC is here to serve you.

We provide information and entertainment in the best way that we can, on as many platforms as we can. We are an affiliate of the NBC network and do air their programs, but we don't control anything about the way they conduct business.

For KPLC, we will always present information that is factual to the best of our ability to determine. If we ever make a factual error, both News Director Jenelle Shriner and I want to know about it so we can correct it and prevent that from happening again.  

Nothing about what we do is fake, and if or when you think it is, I need you to tell me about it.  

Without you, we do not exist. And if I missed your question during the live event, stay tuned and we will likely plan another one in the future.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Gov. Edwards visits Lake Charles to talk prison reform

    Thursday, October 26 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-10-27 02:33:07 GMT

    Governor John Bel Edwards speaking to reporters in Lake Charles just days ahead of the release of 14-hundred inmates. The Louisiana Legislature passing 10-bills to reduce the prison population by 10-percent and save roughly $262 million dollars over the next decade.  Inmates released will be non-violent, non-sex offenders. Governor Edwards assures citizens he's not just opening the prison doors and letting inmates walk out.  "That is not what the law does. They (the pri...

    More >>

    Governor John Bel Edwards speaking to reporters in Lake Charles just days ahead of the release of 14-hundred inmates. The Louisiana Legislature passing 10-bills to reduce the prison population by 10-percent and save roughly $262 million dollars over the next decade.  Inmates released will be non-violent, non-sex offenders. Governor Edwards assures citizens he's not just opening the prison doors and letting inmates walk out.  "That is not what the law does. They (the pri...

    More >>

  • Forgotten cell phone leads to 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles

    Forgotten cell phone leads to 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles

    Thursday, October 26 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-10-27 02:09:37 GMT
    Ivy Ray Monceaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Ivy Ray Monceaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A DeRidder man who authorities say forgot his cell phone only to have someone else pick it up and discover child pornography was indicted on 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Three of the counts against Ivy Ray Monceaux, 54, involve juveniles under the age of 13. When Monceaux was arrested in May, authorities said he had accidentally left his phone at a residence in Calcasieu Parish. The person who picked up the phone discovered the pictures while searching for its right...More >>
    A DeRidder man who authorities say forgot his cell phone only to have someone else pick it up and discover child pornography was indicted on 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Three of the counts against Ivy Ray Monceaux, 54, involve juveniles under the age of 13. When Monceaux was arrested in May, authorities said he had accidentally left his phone at a residence in Calcasieu Parish. The person who picked up the phone discovered the pictures while searching for its right...More >>

  • Sulphur man indicted on juvenile pornography charge

    Sulphur man indicted on juvenile pornography charge

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-10-27 01:57:00 GMT
    Cameron Fairley (Source: Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit)Cameron Fairley (Source: Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit)
    A grand jury in state district court indicted a Sulphur man on a charge of pornography involving juveniles. Cameron D. Fairley, 27, was in possession of juvenile pornography between August 2016 and July 2017, the indictment alleges. Fairley was arrested on July 2017, by Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit. Fairley was jailed on 109 counts related to possession of child pornography, 29 of which were for images of victims under the age of 13, Land...More >>
    A grand jury in state district court indicted a Sulphur man on a charge of pornography involving juveniles. Cameron D. Fairley, 27, was in possession of juvenile pornography between August 2016 and July 2017, the indictment alleges. Fairley was arrested on July 2017, by Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit. Fairley was jailed on 109 counts related to possession of child pornography, 29 of which were for images of victims under the age of 13, Land...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly