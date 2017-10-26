CONSIDER THIS: Q&A Recap

Governor John Bel Edwards speaking to reporters in Lake Charles just days ahead of the release of 14-hundred inmates. The Louisiana Legislature passing 10-bills to reduce the prison population by 10-percent and save roughly $262 million dollars over the next decade. Inmates released will be non-violent, non-sex offenders. Governor Edwards assures citizens he's not just opening the prison doors and letting inmates walk out. "That is not what the law does. They (the pri...More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards speaking to reporters in Lake Charles just days ahead of the release of 14-hundred inmates. The Louisiana Legislature passing 10-bills to reduce the prison population by 10-percent and save roughly $262 million dollars over the next decade. Inmates released will be non-violent, non-sex offenders. Governor Edwards assures citizens he's not just opening the prison doors and letting inmates walk out. "That is not what the law does. They (the pri...More >>
Chemistry and science is why locals were smiling today. Curiosity, creativity and household items went hand and hand at the 18th annual Chemistry Expo held at the Civic Center of Lake Charles. Hundreds of volunteers from local colleges and businesses came out to educate thousands of 6th graders and those who are home-schooled on the world of science and chemistry. The event included 4 stations in which groups of students were given 10 minutes to explore different...More >>
Chemistry and science is why locals were smiling today. Curiosity, creativity and household items went hand and hand at the 18th annual Chemistry Expo held at the Civic Center of Lake Charles. Hundreds of volunteers from local colleges and businesses came out to educate thousands of 6th graders and those who are home-schooled on the world of science and chemistry. The event included 4 stations in which groups of students were given 10 minutes to explore different...More >>