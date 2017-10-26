Forgotten cell phone leads to indictment on 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night. Click HERE for a weather forecast. KPLC will have a live scoreboard tonight. Click HERE for our Touchdown Live slideshow. Submit your pics to newmedia@kplctv.com. Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh. Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the s...More >>
Lake Charles has embarked on a year-long celebration of its sesquicentennial and part of that observance is looking back on the strides that were made in the city during the civil rights era. Tonight, McNeese State University was the backdrop for a "Making Opportunities" speakers panel on that very subject. Folks got to hear from local figures who grew up in Lake Charles during the 50's and 60's. They talked about everything from school desegregation to v...More >>
Wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in California, with one Louisiana man almost losing everything. "Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and your whole neighborhood is in flames," said Jonathan Hughes. But for Sulphur native Jonathan Hughes, his family and thousands of people living in California, that nightmare became a reality. "My wife woke me up at 3 a.m. that morning, and she said there's fire everywhere in Santa Rosa," sa...More >>
The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:More >>
A DeRidder man who authorities say forgot his cell phone only to have someone else pick it up and discover child pornography was indicted on 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Three of the counts against Ivy Ray Monceaux, 54, involve juveniles under the age of 13. When Monceaux was arrested in May, authorities said he had accidentally left his phone at a residence in Calcasieu Parish. The person who picked up the phone discovered the pictures while searching for its right...More >>
