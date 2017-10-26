Forgotten cell phone leads to indictment on 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles

A DeRidder man who authorities say forgot his cell phone only to have someone else pick it up and discover child pornography was indicted on 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Three of the counts against Ivy Ray Monceaux, 54, involve juveniles under the age of 13.

When Monceaux was arrested in May, authorities said he had accidentally left his phone at a residence in Calcasieu Parish. The person who picked up the phone discovered the pictures while searching for its rightful owner.

Calcasieu Sheriff's Officials say detectives conducting a forensic exam on the phone found numerous pornographic images and videos involving girls ranging in ages from approximately 16 and younger, one of whom lives in Calcasieu Parish.

Monceaux was originally arrested on 46 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

