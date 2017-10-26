Sulphur man indicted on juvenile pornography charge

A grand jury in state district court indicted a Sulphur man on a charge of pornography involving juveniles.

Cameron D. Fairley, 27, was in possession of juvenile pornography between August 2016 and July 2017, the indictment alleges.

Fairley was arrested on July 2017, by Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit.

Fairley was jailed on 109 counts related to possession of child pornography, 29 of which were for images of victims under the age of 13, Landry said in a statement.

