Rape, armed robbery indictment returned against Lake Charles man

By KPLC Digital Staff
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on charges of first-degree rape and armed robbery in connection with an alleged July 31 incident.

Brandon Lavor Bell, 33, is being held on $400,000 bond, set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Officials said that evidence at the scene led to Bell's identification and arrest.  The victim told deputies she was walking to the dumpster near her apartment to throw out her trash and left the door to her residence cracked. When she went back inside, a man she did not know was holding a knife in her home. The witness said she attempted to run away from Bell, but he grabbed her and forced her into the bedroom at knifepoint, then raped her.

