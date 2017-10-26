Lake Area Industry Alliance hosts the 18th Annual Chemistry Expo

Chemistry and science are why some locals were smiling today.

Curiosity, creativity and household items went hand in hand at the 18th annual Chemistry Expo held at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Hundreds of volunteers from local colleges and businesses came out to educate thousands of sixth graders and homeschoolers on the world of science and chemistry.

The event included four stations in which groups of students were given 10 minutes to explore different aspects of chemistry before moving on to the next. Some demonstrations included: silly putty smashing, clay-making and balloon experiments.

The event was sponsored by the Lake Area Industry Alliance - with its mission to spark the interest of young people in the areas of science and chemistry.

"I like seeing how the students react to the experiments," said Sowela Technical Community College student Allison Aguillard. "They got to get hands on and play with it and experience it themselves and relate it to household products."

Organizers say this Chem Expo is considered to be the largest, one-day, hands-on event in the nation and is held each year during National Chemistry Week at the Civic Center.

