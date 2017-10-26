TOUCHDOWN LIVE: 11 games Thursday night

Touchdown Live is getting a head start tonight. Eleven games were moved to tonight as teams prepared for the threat of rainy conditions Friday night.

After the games, catch the highlights on 7News Nightcast, which begins at 10 p.m.

Among tonight's matchups is KPLC's Game of the Week - Notre Dame at Welsh.

Both Notre Dame (7-0, 2-0) and Welsh (7-0, 2-0) are members of District 6-2A, but not the same playoff division.

Welsh holds the highest playoff power rating in Class 2A and Notre Dame holds the highest playoff power rating in Division III.

The winner will land at least a share of the district championship and could win it outright if Kinder (4-4, 1-2) beats Lake Arthur (4-3, 1-1).

THURSDAY GAMES

4A

Tioga (5-3) at Leesville (7-1)

3A

Westlake (3-5) at St. Louis (2-6)

Lake Charles College Prep (2-6) at Washington-Marion (4-4)

2A

Rosepine (7-1) at DeQuincy (4-4)

Vinton (2-5) at East Beauregard (3-4)

Notre Dame (7-0) at Welsh (7-0)

Kinder (4-4) at Lake Arthur (4-3)

Oakdale (2-6) at Pickering (0-8)

1A

Basile (5-3) at Grand Lake (1-6)

Merryville (4-4) at Elton (5-2)

South Cameron (0-7) at Oberlin (5-3)

FRIDAY GAMES

5A

Barbe (7-1) at Comeaux (4-4)

New Iberia (3-5) at Sulphur (6-2)

4A

DeRidder (5-2) at Buckeye (4-4)

3A

Iota (6-2) at Pine Prairie (3-5)

Jennings (5-2) at South Beauregard (0-7)

1A

St. Edmund (7-1) at Hamilton Christian (2-5)

