TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Hwy 14 at I-210 due to vehicle accident

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Hwy 14 at I-210 accident (Source: Google) Hwy 14 at I-210 accident (Source: Google)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid Hwy 14 at I-210 for the next 30 to 45 minutes due to a vehicle accident, as of 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

The northbound lanes of Hwy 14 are blocked because of the accident, according to LCPD.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

