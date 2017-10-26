One person dead following single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Sul - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

One person dead following single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Staff
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash over the weekend on U.S. 90 near O-Reilly's in Sulphur, according to Sulphur Police Department.

The department responded to the accident at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. Police say a Ford F-150 truck was headed westbound on U.S. 90 when it left the roadway, struck a pole and overturned while striking another pole. Three men were inside the truck at the time of the accident. One passenger, Juan Amador, 35, of California, was riding in the bed of the truck and was ejected during the crash. Amador was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroners Office. Another passenger, who was was in the front seat, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver, Emmanuel Araguz, of Mission, Texas, had blood alcohol level above the legal limit. He was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

Sgt. Powell and Officer Arnold were the investigating officers. 

This is the fifth traffic fatality investigated by Sulphur Police in 2017.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

