FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day today with rain Friday and cold temperatures this weekend

For the rest of today we will have a very nice day with slightly warmer temperatures. It will feel a little more humid outside as well. This is all because of the southerly winds returning. Rain chances remain low for today and tonight but will increase as we go through the day tomorrow.

Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any rain. We will have a few passing clouds, but they will not bring any rain. It will now be warmer overnight, with lows in the low 60s!

Friday will have another cold front push through by the evening. This will bring more rain into our forecast. The rain could start as early as the late morning hours, and will last through the evening. This could disrupt some of the football games on Friday night. The bulk of the rain will be gone by then, but we will still have a few lingering showers. It will also be very windy and much cooler.

After the rain comes to an end, we will not have any more rain for the next few days. It will become very chilly over the weekend with our coldest air of the season so far! Highs on Saturday will only be in the low 60s! Then overnight lows will be in the 30s! There could be a little bit of frost of the ground Sunday morning! The sun will come out and warm us up, but only to the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

As we start next week on Monday, temperatures will warm back up into the mid 70s, but we will still have sunny skies and low humidity! Even for Halloween, we should still have very nice weather with sunny skies and no chance for any rain. This will be perfect for the kids to go out and go trick-or-treating! Temperatures in the evening will be a little chilly, so make sure they don’t stay out too late!

The good news about the rain, is that it will hold off until after Halloween before it arrives again. We will likely have more showers in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday, so be prepared to have an umbrella those days. It will be a little warmer as well. Highs will be back in the mid 70s.

Out in the tropics, there is a disturbance currently trying to develop. There is a small chance it develops, and an even smaller chance it comes to Southwest Louisiana., thanks to all of the cold fronts that will push it to the east. Just keep in mind, the hurricane season is not over until November 30th.

