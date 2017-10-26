Lake Charles man arrested on rape and kidnapping charges

A Lake Charles man is accused of raping and kidnapping an individual on Monday, Oct. 23, according to authorities.

Orlando Demond Morris Charles, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $500,000.

Lake Charles Chief Police Mark Kraus said the department responded to the incident at 5:21 a.m. in the 600 block of Boston Alley, in reference to a sexual assault. The victim was on the way to work when Charles approached from behind with weapon and forced the victim to a vacant lot, where the victim was sexually assaulted. Charles then fled the area and officers chased and apprehended him at the intersection of Boston Alley and Mill Street.

Detective Cpl. Jeff Atkinson is the lead investigator on this case.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.