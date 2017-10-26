Lake Charles man arrested on rape and kidnapping charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man arrested on rape and kidnapping charges

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Orlando Charles (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Orlando Charles (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is accused of raping and kidnapping an individual on Monday, Oct. 23, according to authorities.

Orlando Demond Morris Charles, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $500,000.

Lake Charles Chief Police Mark Kraus said the department responded to the incident at 5:21 a.m. in the 600 block of Boston Alley, in reference to a sexual assault. The victim was on the way to work when Charles approached from behind with weapon and forced the victim to a vacant lot, where the victim was sexually assaulted. Charles then fled the area and officers chased and apprehended him at the intersection of Boston Alley and Mill Street.

Detective Cpl. Jeff Atkinson is the lead investigator on this case.

This investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • One person dead following single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Sulphur

    One person dead following single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Sulphur

    Thursday, October 26 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-10-26 18:46:06 GMT
    Fatal accident on U.S. 90 in Sulphur (Source: Sulphur Police Department)Fatal accident on U.S. 90 in Sulphur (Source: Sulphur Police Department)

    One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash over the weekend on U.S. 90 near O-Reilly's, according to Sulphur Police Department. 

    More >>

    One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash over the weekend on U.S. 90 near O-Reilly's, according to Sulphur Police Department. 

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day today with rain Friday and cold temperatures this weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day today with rain Friday and cold temperatures this weekend

    Thursday, October 26 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-10-26 17:42:25 GMT
    Showers scattered throughout the day on FridayShowers scattered throughout the day on Friday

    For the rest of today we will have a very nice day with slightly warmer temperatures. It will feel a little more humid outside as well. This is all because of the southerly winds returning. Rain chances remain low for today and tonight but will increase as we go through the day tomorrow. Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any rain. We will have a few passing clouds, but they will not bring any rain. It will now be warmer overnight, with lows in the low 60s!

    More >>

    For the rest of today we will have a very nice day with slightly warmer temperatures. It will feel a little more humid outside as well. This is all because of the southerly winds returning. Rain chances remain low for today and tonight but will increase as we go through the day tomorrow. Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any rain. We will have a few passing clouds, but they will not bring any rain. It will now be warmer overnight, with lows in the low 60s!

    More >>

  • Winning Power Ball ticket sold in Louisiana

    Winning Power Ball ticket sold in Louisiana

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:51:50 GMT
    Winning numbers from Wednesday, Oct 25 drawing. (Source: Louisiana Lottery website)Winning numbers from Wednesday, Oct 25 drawing. (Source: Louisiana Lottery website)

    The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says a single ticket matching all six numbers in Wednesday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was sold in Louisiana. 

    More >>

    The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says a single ticket matching all six numbers in Wednesday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was sold in Louisiana. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly