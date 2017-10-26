Winning Power Ball ticket sold in Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Winning Power Ball ticket sold in Louisiana

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Winning numbers from Wednesday, Oct 25 drawing. (Source: Louisiana Lottery website) Winning numbers from Wednesday, Oct 25 drawing. (Source: Louisiana Lottery website)
EUNICE, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says a single ticket matching all six numbers in Wednesday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was sold in St. Landry Parish.

According to the lottery website, a winning ticket was purchased at Brownie's Shop Rite grocery store located at 150 West Maple in Eunice. The estimated $191.1 million Powerball jackpot is the largest single amount won in Louisiana Lottery history. 

The numbers drawn Wednesday night (Oct 25, 2017) were: 18, 22, 29, 54, 57 and Powerball 8.

The holder of Wednesday’s jackpot-winning ticket has 180 days from the date of the drawing in which to claim the prize, which is subject to federal and state withholding taxes.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

