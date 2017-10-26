Winning Power Ball ticket sold in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says a single ticket matching all six numbers in Wednesday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was sold in St. Landry Parish.

According to the lottery website, a winning ticket was purchased at Brownie's Shop Rite grocery store located at 150 West Maple in Eunice. The estimated $191.1 million Powerball jackpot is the largest single amount won in Louisiana Lottery history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night (Oct 25, 2017) were: 18, 22, 29, 54, 57 and Powerball 8.

The holder of Wednesday’s jackpot-winning ticket has 180 days from the date of the drawing in which to claim the prize, which is subject to federal and state withholding taxes.

