FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quickly warming up today ahead of rain Friday

You’ll need the jacket if you’re out early this morning as temperatures are already in the 40s across most of Southwest Louisiana before sunrise, but a quick warm-up will return today as onshore winds become breezy and pull warmer Gulf of Mexico air back over the area.

Look for temperatures to warm up quickly today after the sun rises with middle to upper 70s by the noon hour and highs in the lower 80s with the muggy feel on the return as well. The higher humidity and addition of clouds will keep temperatures much warmer tonight with overnight lows only in the lower to middle 60s.

Clouds will continue to thicken up through the morning on Friday with a few showers possible and better rain chances beginning Friday afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front. Severe weather is not expected but some lightning will be possible and gusty winds as the front arrives.

Temperatures will rapidly drop behind the front with any leftover showers coming to an end after midnight by early Saturday morning with lows back into the lower 40s to kick off the start of the weekend. Saturday will be rather blustery and cold with sunshine returning and highs only in the upper 50s north to around 60 along the I-10 corridor by afternoon.

Sunday morning will be truly cold with a widespread frost likely north of US-190 and even patchy areas of frost as south as I-10 with lows in the middle to upper 30s, warming up into the middle to upper 60s by afternoon.

Warmer weather returns for the start of the new work-week with a milder forecast for the trick-or-treaters on Tuesday although rain chances will hold off until Wednesday and not be an issue for Halloween this year!

Have a great day.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry