WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fresh Start Initiative

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Trump administration is making it harder for highly skilled foreign workers to stay in the U.S.

A woman and man have been arrested and three other men are being sought in connection with a shooting in a motel parking lot on U.S. 90 Sunday.

Five years, that's how long the Magnolia LNG project has been talked about, but it's still not here yet. 

Imagine you turned over a new leaf 20 years ago, yet a past mistake continues to haunt you as far as getting a job and living a good life. There is a local initiative for those trying to clean their criminal record.

The State Treasurer's Office issued a scam warning about hiring so-called "finders" that target individuals who have unclaimed property.

Plus, The City of Lake Charles and McNeese will present a speakers' panel titled "Making Opportunities" Thursday at Tritico Theatre. Tonight, the history of the Civil Rights movement will be discussed.

And, the annual Chem Expo is being held today at the Lake Charles Civic. It encourages sixth-graders in Southwest Louisiana to learn more about chemistry. 

In weather, you’ll need the jacket if you’re out early this morning as temperatures are already in the 40s across most of Southwest Louisiana before sunrise. But a quick warm-up will return today as onshore winds become breezy and pull warmer Gulf of Mexico air back over the area. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

