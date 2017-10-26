Do you dare enter? Gothic Jail opens After Dark - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Do you dare enter? Gothic Jail opens After Dark

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

We are getting closer and closer to All Hollow’s Eve and if you're looking for something to help you get in the spirit of Halloween, the city of DeRidder has an attraction you don't want to miss.

Closed to the public for more than 20 years, the gothic jail is celebrating its second year of Gothic Jail After Dark.

Admission is ten dollars at the door.

For some, it's a chance to check out the historic site. For others, it's another chance to get spooked -- by a worker or perhaps a ghost -- depending on who you ask.

You can expect paranormal activity and a double hanging... not to mention, the walls hold secrets of a burial murder.

Proceeds benefit the Gothic Jail Restoration project.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28. Then again on Halloween night, but doors will only be open until 10 p.m.

For more information, click HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fresh Start Initiative

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fresh Start Initiative

    Thursday, October 26 2017 5:35 AM EDT2017-10-26 09:35:18 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Do you dare enter? Gothic Jail opens After Dark

    Do you dare enter? Gothic Jail opens After Dark

    Thursday, October 26 2017 5:00 AM EDT2017-10-26 09:00:16 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    We are getting closer and closer to All Hollow’s Eve and if you're looking for something to help you get in the spirit of Halloween, the city of DeRidder has an attraction you don't want to miss. Closed to the public for more than 20 years, the gothic jail is celebrating its second year of Gothic Jail After Dark. Admission is ten dollars at the door. For some, it's a chance to check out the historic site. For others, it's another chance to get spooked -- by a worker or perhap...More >>
    We are getting closer and closer to All Hollow’s Eve and if you're looking for something to help you get in the spirit of Halloween, the city of DeRidder has an attraction you don't want to miss. Closed to the public for more than 20 years, the gothic jail is celebrating its second year of Gothic Jail After Dark. Admission is ten dollars at the door. For some, it's a chance to check out the historic site. For others, it's another chance to get spooked -- by a worker or perhap...More >>

  • Frustrated shareholders still waiting for Magnolia LNG project

    Frustrated shareholders still waiting for Magnolia LNG project

    Thursday, October 26 2017 2:21 AM EDT2017-10-26 06:21:04 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Five years, that's how long the Magnolia LNG project 

    More >>

    Five years, that's how long the Magnolia LNG project 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly