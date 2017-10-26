Do you dare enter? Gothic Jail opens After Dark

We are getting closer and closer to All Hollow’s Eve and if you're looking for something to help you get in the spirit of Halloween, the city of DeRidder has an attraction you don't want to miss.

Closed to the public for more than 20 years, the gothic jail is celebrating its second year of Gothic Jail After Dark.

Admission is ten dollars at the door.

For some, it's a chance to check out the historic site. For others, it's another chance to get spooked -- by a worker or perhaps a ghost -- depending on who you ask.

You can expect paranormal activity and a double hanging... not to mention, the walls hold secrets of a burial murder.

Proceeds benefit the Gothic Jail Restoration project.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28. Then again on Halloween night, but doors will only be open until 10 p.m.

