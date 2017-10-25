Frustrated shareholders still waiting for Magnolia LNG project

Five years, that's how long the Magnolia LNG project has been talked about, but it's still not here yet.

Wednesday night the CEO of LNG Limited met with shareholders to discuss what's happening.

"The piece we're missing is those long term contracts," said Gregory Vesey.

That important piece is what would finally get the Magnolia LNG project off the ground.

"For the last couple of years It's been a very slow market," said Vesey. "No one's been interested in signing those contracts."

But as CEO of LNG Limited, Gregory Vesey explains this to Wednesday night's crowd of shareholders, some are feeling frustrated.

"I don't see us being really one step ahead of where we were 12 months ago from today," said shareholder Tab Perkins. "I mean they are still saying the same thing. We still have zero contracts signed."

With such little long-term contracts signed it's looking like Perkins investment could become a huge gamble.

"They got to have more of a demand for the LNG," said Perkins. "I mean if we don't get a demand we can't expect for this to all work."

But Vesey believes buyers will swoop in and purchase these contracts before the end of next year.

"What they are seeing now is wow I don't know if the market is going to get any softer," said Vesey. "I think the timing is now for me to think about that decision."

Vesey is optimistic things will work out, but as for Perkins and many other shareholders they'll believe it when they see it.

"We just have to wait and see, and watch what happens," said Perkins. "I mean I guess it's just like anything else, if it goes it goes, and if it doesn't it doesn't.

Vesey says once they sign contracts shareholders and the public will know because they have to announce them.

He is hoping that they can start construction on the facility close to early 2019.

Vesey says they are also working on moving their stocks over the United States.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.