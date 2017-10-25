Gov. Edwards visits Lake Charles to talk prison reform - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gov. Edwards visits Lake Charles to talk prison reform

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Governor John Bel Edwards spoke to reporters Wednesday in Lake Charles just days ahead of the release of 1,400 inmates.

The Louisiana legislature passed 10 bills to reduce the prison population by 10 percent and save roughly $262 million over the next decade. The inmates released will be non-violent, non-sex offenders.

Gov. Edwards assures citizens he's not just opening the prison doors and letting inmates walk out.

"That is not what the law does," he said. "They (the prisoners) had to already have a release date. They're getting the benefit of a change in law so rather than having to do 40 percent of their sentence, the good time will allow them to get out having only done 35 percent. The differential on average is less than two months."

The plan is for 70 percent of savings from early release to be reinvested in programs to reduce recidivism and support crime victims - if legislators don't get their hands on it first.

"We passed the bill last year and before a single dollar was saved there was an amendment offered on the house floor to the appropriations bill to take the money and apply it to the deficit so that we wouldn't invest anything," said Edward.

The Governor says Louisiana is moving in a new and much better direction when it comes to incarceration.  He's says he's not done with justice reform just yet because pre-trial detainees aren't getting a fair shake.

"We have individuals who are being arrested and they are sitting in a parish jail for a very long time waiting for trial."

The governor's plan passed with the support of both Democrats and Republicans at the state capitol.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Gov. Edwards visits Lake Charles to talk prison reform

    Thursday, October 26 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-10-27 02:33:07 GMT

    Governor John Bel Edwards speaking to reporters in Lake Charles just days ahead of the release of 14-hundred inmates. The Louisiana Legislature passing 10-bills to reduce the prison population by 10-percent and save roughly $262 million dollars over the next decade.  Inmates released will be non-violent, non-sex offenders. Governor Edwards assures citizens he's not just opening the prison doors and letting inmates walk out.  "That is not what the law does. They (the pri...

    More >>

    Governor John Bel Edwards speaking to reporters in Lake Charles just days ahead of the release of 14-hundred inmates. The Louisiana Legislature passing 10-bills to reduce the prison population by 10-percent and save roughly $262 million dollars over the next decade.  Inmates released will be non-violent, non-sex offenders. Governor Edwards assures citizens he's not just opening the prison doors and letting inmates walk out.  "That is not what the law does. They (the pri...

    More >>

  • Forgotten cell phone leads to 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles

    Forgotten cell phone leads to 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles

    Thursday, October 26 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-10-27 02:09:37 GMT
    Ivy Ray Monceaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Ivy Ray Monceaux (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A DeRidder man who authorities say forgot his cell phone only to have someone else pick it up and discover child pornography was indicted on 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Three of the counts against Ivy Ray Monceaux, 54, involve juveniles under the age of 13. When Monceaux was arrested in May, authorities said he had accidentally left his phone at a residence in Calcasieu Parish. The person who picked up the phone discovered the pictures while searching for its right...More >>
    A DeRidder man who authorities say forgot his cell phone only to have someone else pick it up and discover child pornography was indicted on 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Three of the counts against Ivy Ray Monceaux, 54, involve juveniles under the age of 13. When Monceaux was arrested in May, authorities said he had accidentally left his phone at a residence in Calcasieu Parish. The person who picked up the phone discovered the pictures while searching for its right...More >>

  • Sulphur man indicted on juvenile pornography charge

    Sulphur man indicted on juvenile pornography charge

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-10-27 01:57:00 GMT
    Cameron Fairley (Source: Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit)Cameron Fairley (Source: Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit)
    A grand jury in state district court indicted a Sulphur man on a charge of pornography involving juveniles. Cameron D. Fairley, 27, was in possession of juvenile pornography between August 2016 and July 2017, the indictment alleges. Fairley was arrested on July 2017, by Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit. Fairley was jailed on 109 counts related to possession of child pornography, 29 of which were for images of victims under the age of 13, Land...More >>
    A grand jury in state district court indicted a Sulphur man on a charge of pornography involving juveniles. Cameron D. Fairley, 27, was in possession of juvenile pornography between August 2016 and July 2017, the indictment alleges. Fairley was arrested on July 2017, by Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit. Fairley was jailed on 109 counts related to possession of child pornography, 29 of which were for images of victims under the age of 13, Land...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly