New graduation robes unveiled at McNeese Grad Fest

The graduating class of 2017 at McNeese will be the first to "GEAUX BLUE" at commencement.

New graduation robes were unveiled at Grad Fest today - blue for undergrads and black with blue piping for graduate students.

Students got to pick up all of their alumni gear - including class rings and graduation announcements along with the new robes.

Donna Martin, director of the McNeese Bookstore, said McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel wanted to make graduation more memorable this year.

"So we have a new president, which we are very excited about having, and he wanted us to have some new stuff for graduation and this is just one of the pieces you'll see at graduation that is new," she said. "So we're very excited for these guys."

The excited graduates also got a chance to talk with representatives from graduate school, the alumni association and the career center.

