Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By KPLC Digital Staff
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Louisiana State Police will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Expired, unused, and unwanted medications may be brought for disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to nearest troop location.

The service is free and anonymous and allows for those who have accumulated unwanted or unused prescription drugs to dispose of them safely.

More information on the initiative can be found by visiting http://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/

Visit http://www.lsp.org for the nearest troop location.

